A man by the name Okezie J. Atani has recalled how he was played by his dishonest client and embarrassed in court.

He narrated that his client wanted a divorce from his wife but she refused to appear in court for reasons unknown to him.

He said:

“I remember a divorce case I handled some years ago. The Respondent, the wife, blatantly refused to show up in court or engage a lawyer; and the judge wasn’t ready to proceed without her. One day in court, the judge, again, refused to proceed with the matter without the woman.”

He later went to meet with the respondent and she dropped a bombshell. She revealed that her husband was not serious because after the court proceeding, her husband still came home to sleep with her.

He wrote:

“He is here now, he can tell you himself.

She: Serious about which divorce? Is it not that court he came back from this afternoon and came and collect one doggy?

I was totally flabbergasted. I didn’t expect that kind of raw bluntness from her. I turned to my client, hewas silent and avoiding my eyes.

Doggy? I carried my file quietly, entered my car and left.

“Like doggy? After all that heat I faced in court, you even stood there, forming anger, then you came back and collect hot doggy in the afternoon?”

