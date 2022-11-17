Leaked chat between Priscilla Ojo and a young man surfaces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Pricillia Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Insta story to expose the identity of a troll in her comments.

The troll had called her ugly in the comments but unknown to netizens, he was also worshipping her in her DM.

Priscilla took to her insta story to share a screenshot of his picture in which he looked underaged and also a screenshot of the message he sent to her.

The young man whose handle is b_tunmise__ had said to her in the comments : “You looking ugly 🥴.”

However, from the screenshot shared, the message he sent to her was completely different from his comment as it read:

“Good morning to my amiable Superstar.”

