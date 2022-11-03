Man becomes homeless in UK after his wife threw him out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

@Deverell988 on TikTok has shared a video of himself out in the cold claiming that it was his girlfriend who threw him out.

According to him, his English girlfriend threw him out of the house into the streets of London not minding the cold.

He captioned the video; “wife take me from Jamaica and kick me out in the cold English girls them a c0ld hearted b3ast”.

Some netizens sympathized with him while others said that he must have done something wrong.

Some of the comments read:

@JB: “two side of the story my brother, sorry to hear but you must done something cos she not going put you out just like that 😳😳”

@ninja lolman64 Antonette: “I’d prefer to say sorry because it’s cold outside then make plans to rent my own accommodation. Man or women fr any country can put you out..”

