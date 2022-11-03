Man cries out as wife blatantly refuses to br3astfeed baby, says her skin colour will change

A Nigerian man has lamented bitterly online after his wife refused to breastfeed their newborn.

He explained that his wife was not pleased with her body changes hence her decision to stop breastfeeding.

He said:

“Pls keep me anonymous, I read a story on your page this evening about the who went from Fanta —–> Pepsi and all that.

My own wife is originally [email protected], after child birth she became very [email protected] [email protected] then her color came back to [email protected]

But after she started br€ast feeding she started getting [email protected] again and she said she will stop even though my son loves Br£ast milk. Since she stopped giving him Br£ast milk he is no longer growing much or developing. He is skinny and frail.

I usually google baby development to monitor his development but I feel he is lacking behind much.

Joro I am very angry at my wife because she is putting her skin first. My son will be crying in for br£ast milk but my wife will ignore. She even started talking this p¡pls to dry her br£ast. My son doesn’t like all formula.

My wife said before she knows it will get another girl and not like her again but she doesn’t know what she is doing now will me hate her more.

I am not happy at all. May God see me through this. What do I do please? “