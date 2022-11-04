TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son,…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi,…

Man defrauds company of N2 million to send girlfriend to Dubai, loses her to senator

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man named Pooja on Twitter has shown his displeasure at the behavior of a man who defrauded his company just to take his girlfriend to Dubai.

He revealed that the man also sent his girlfriend’s friends to Dubai and when the man’s company found out about the fraud, he was sacked.

When the young man was sacked, his girlfriend left him, despite the fact that he engaged himself in fraud just to please her.

READ ALSO

Man becomes homeless in UK after his wife threw him out

It’s funny for a married man to expect loyalty from…

The girl has now moved on with a senator.

His post read:

“You went to do fraud of N2m in your company cos your girlfriend wanted to go to Dubai with her friends, got sacked & the babe moved on to a better life with a Senator, chopping her like Korede Spaghetti.”

See tweet here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays evidence on big…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

“Never thought I’d be married to the devil” – Skales releases…

Twin brothers celebrate their 80th birthday

He wants to take my children and also get child support from me – Korra…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man defrauds company of N2 million to send girlfriend to Dubai, loses her to…

Businessman buys Benz for loyal staff who’s served him for 17 years

Anybody waiting to hear bad news concerning me will die prematurely — Judy…

Man cries out as wife blatantly refuses to br3astfeed baby, says her skin colour…

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Actress Halima Abubakar tackles colleagues

What Davido and Chioma did after hearing sad news of their son – Kemi…

“I’ve never witnessed nor believed it” – Mum heartbroken after N20K mysteriously…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More