Man defrauds company of N2 million to send girlfriend to Dubai, loses her to senator

A young man named Pooja on Twitter has shown his displeasure at the behavior of a man who defrauded his company just to take his girlfriend to Dubai.

He revealed that the man also sent his girlfriend’s friends to Dubai and when the man’s company found out about the fraud, he was sacked.

When the young man was sacked, his girlfriend left him, despite the fact that he engaged himself in fraud just to please her.

The girl has now moved on with a senator.

His post read:

“You went to do fraud of N2m in your company cos your girlfriend wanted to go to Dubai with her friends, got sacked & the babe moved on to a better life with a Senator, chopping her like Korede Spaghetti.”

