Man dumps fiancée one month to their wedding because she visited her ex

A Nigerian man allegedly called off his wedding one month before the big day after discovering that his fiancée had visited her ex-boyfriend.

The wedding was supposed to take place in December, but after learning what his wife-to-be did after they got engaged, he decided to dump her.

According to a Twitter user who shared the story, the lady stated that her visit to her ex was only friendly.

The post reads; ”My Friends wedding that was supposed to take place by december was called off today, her Fiancé discovered she visited her ex boyfriend after their engagement,she said it was just a friendly visitation.”

See her post below:



In other news, A customer brought a kolo box filled with money to the bank to deposit after saving it for a while, but the money was found to be rotting.

In a video that has gone viral online, bank employees and other clients watched as the rotting currency was dumped onto a desk.

They were all shocked to discover there were no good naira notes inside the box after it was shattered in the banking hall.