Man fakes fight with police officers just to propose to his girlfriend (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as bdollar has shocked people after sharing his proposal video to his girlfriend on his page.

Bdollar pranked his girlfriend with police officers and made them fake arresting him for something he didn’t do.

His confused girlfriend kept trying to figure out the whole scenario and also tried to go with the men as she blatantly refused to leave him with them.

By this time, they had attracted attention as a small mob gathered around them.

He then bursted everyone’s bubble by going on one knee to propose.

This caused the mob to cheer wildly as many were happy for the couple.

@juliewww2 said, “you’re really a queen some of those will run and live the guy so lovely 👏👏👏👏👏👏congrats ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

@shalombright2016 said, “I just love the way everyone stood by him,I’m in tears congratulations to them.”

@ethel_burga3 said, “That girl is a queen. She stood by her man through out. That’s what I learnt from this video. Some of us would have disappeared already ah🙌🏾😫.”

Watch video below:

@b..dollar

I’m happy for you 😡😡😡😡😡

♬ original sound – B..Dollar💵

