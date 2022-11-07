Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she caught him with side chic (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A married man has fumed at his pregnant wife after she caught him with another woman in their home.

In a video the rounds online, the expectant mother revealed to spectators who had gathered, that she had returned to her house to get something she had forgotten only to find her husband with another woman.

The man with his side chick hiding behind him to avoid being beaten by the wife, blasted wife and asked her to get out of his house.

Neighbors had tried to calm him down while pointing out to him that she’s expecting a child and doesn’t deserve being treated in such a way.

The man burst into rage at this and stated that she’s not the first lady to be pregnant. His wife was however in tears as she wished same treatment on his mistress.

