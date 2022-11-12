TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man named Izrichie on TikTok has shared a video showing how his woman brings him food to work no matter the weather.

In the video, his woman was seen walking across the road under the scorching sun with a bag of food for him.

Netizens applauded her show of love and encouraged the man never to leave her when things get financially better for him.

39-year-old mentally challenged woman sets 2-storey-building…

Regina Daniels shows off dance moves as she rocks beautiful…

The comments read:

@Queen-Nnanayere: “Please don’t disappoint her when time comes 🥰🥰🥰🥰 remember this all time.”

@AYI-S-KLODEN 🪡🧵✂️: “My brother if a woman genuinely loves u Aswear she’ll do anything for u without thinking twice,I know wat am talking about 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@Tommy-n: “The thunder ⚡ that will fire 🔥 you if you wake up one day and say she’s not your type,,, now she’s your Queen 👑 oooh,, tomorrow don’t dump her oooh.”

