Man lands in police custody as stranger whom he gave a lift dies inside his car

By Shalom

A car owner has been arrested in Abuja this morning after a stranger he offered a lift died in his car.

According to Bashiru Adamu on Facebook, who witnessed the sad incident, the car owner had gotten to the destination when he asked the man if he would alight. Unfortunately, the late man couldn’t answer his benefactor as he had passed on.

The story read:

“Very sad experience within my community today… A car owner decided to give a lift to someone he knows. A ride that’s not up to 20 minutes. On getting to where the guy will drop he asked the guy where will you drop… Unfortunately, the guy couldn’t answer him because he was dead. I went to the car, and I saw the guy it was a like movie, I felt like we could just call him and he will answer us.

He is currently detained in the police station where he took the dead body too 😭 . People are going through a lot, let’s be a bit more kind. Never mock anyone… The old, poor, rich or sick. Let’s not mock anyone. Life is fickle and can happen to any one of us regardless of our faith.”

