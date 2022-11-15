Man nicknamed ‘King of Bet’ breaks down in tears after realising he used his kids school fees (Video)

A man has been left devastated after he inadvertently used his children’s school fees to play an online bet.

He is reported to be a compulsive gambler who earned the moniker “King of Bet” for frequently being seen staking odds at sports betting establishments.

In a video making the rounds, the bettor was seen going through his bank statement. That was when he found out he had used every penny in his account.

According to reports, the notorious King of Bet also wagered money intended for his children’s tuition, and discovered this after receiving a bank statement.

He was seen sobbing while looking at the bank statement in the video, and when he realized his mistake, he simply dropped down on the sidewalk.

The agitated and perplexed man apparently refused to go home or back to work and instead wallowed in his pitiful predicament for hours.

Watch the video below;