Man recounts how a lady’s sense of entitlement ended her relationship

By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user has recounted how his brother’s girlfriend’s sense of entitlement resulted in the end of their relationship.

According to the Tweep identified as Ossai Success, an aide to Governor of Delta State, his brother’s now ex girlfriend used to be in a relationship with a Yahoo boy who was extremely open handed.

When she began dating Ossai’s brother, she expected him to be as open handed as the Yahoo boy, and when she lost her iPhone 12, her boyfriend got her a Tecno phone of 55k in order to gauge her reaction.

She had reacted badly and fumed that she can’t use a Tecno phone.

However, she didn’t know that he had gotten an iPhone 13 Pro Max which he kept hidden, so as to see her reaction.

”A young girl in warri once dated a yahoo yahoo guy and after the breakup , she met my brother .

They started dating but unfortunately for her , my brother though has money, is not that generous like that yahoo yahoo guy.

Just last week here, my brother bought TECNO PHONE worth 55k for the girl after her phone was stolen.

Guess what , the girl rejected the phone saying that she can’t use TECNO PHONE because the phone that got stolen was IPhone 12 Pro Max.

My brother without argument collected the TECNO PHONE from her and left the house .

Unknowingly to the girl , my brother bought IPhone 13 pro max but kept it at home hoping to see the girl reaction after presenting the TECNO PHONE to her .

Now , her reaction and ungratefulness has destroyed her relationship.”

