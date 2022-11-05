Man seeking for marriage announces his conditions for intending wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A software engineer has shared his requirements on social media revealing all the boxes a lady has to tick before he marries her.

Twitter user, Banjo Hanjo shared this on his Twitter page as he hammered that whoever wanted to apply must make sure she can bl*ed on the first night because that was part of the basic requirements.

Banjo Hanjo said:

“A brother who is looking to get married has asked me to share his request for a wife. If you meet someone who satisfies these requirements send me a message or comment down below.

The brother is a 6 6” software engineer. He is also a haafid who knows the Quran by heart. 

Sister if you know you won’t bleed the first night don’t waste your time Insha Allah.”

