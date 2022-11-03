TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son,…

Man shocked as lady writes her name and number on his car, asks him to call her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady recently wrote her number and name on the car of the man she admired asking him to call her.

The lady named Faith was perhaps not bold enough to walk up to him, or he was too busy to notice her, so her next move was to write her name and number on the car, which was easy because the car was a little dusty.

In Igbo, the car owner’s friend said “you all watch this, women, you people are very desperate. Look at my guy’s car. One girl called Faith now wrote her number and name on the car asking to be called. Look at it, Faith, call me.”

READ ALSO

‘I don blow over the world’ – DJ Chicken asks fans to buy…

Poco Lee buys 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible

Almost immediately, the car owner called her and told her to meet him at his hotel room.

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool years ago –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man who won $30m lottery wears cartoon costume to hide identity from wife and…

Man shocked as lady writes her name and number on his car, asks him to call her

Man in pain as his new pot of food gets ravaged by ants

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays evidence on big…

Man wrongfully jailed for 30 years dies six months after his release

He ditched me because I’m poor, now he’s married to my employee…

Ifeanyi: The world has moved on so soon – Ruger laments

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More