Man surprised as he returns from abroad to see mansion his dad built

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Ghanaian boy on TikTok with the handle @thescaryjerry has shown off the house his dad has been building while he was abroad.

He came home to Ghana after some years to see the magnificent structure his dad had always been talking about.

He was really elated by what he saw and decided to share a video on social media. He captioned the video:

“When you finish go to Ghana and get to see the house your dad has been building for years.”

Netizens commended his father and shared their own experiences.

@chukky: “same with my dads house in nigeria he’s been building since he got married, we goin back to the motherland this december he better not dissapoint🙏”

@ʇɹǝʌᴉqɯ∀_Goddess: “Dad did good, watch how you gonna fill it with luxurious furniture for style and comfort. congrats to you both.”

See video here:

@thescaryjerry

lmao i always thought he was cappin #fyp #ghana #africanparents #africa #africantiktok

♬ original sound – Rap Cartier

