TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son,…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi,…

Man surprises actress girlfriend by proposing to her in the middle of movie shoot (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian actress was pleasantly shocked when her boyfriend decided to pop the question during a movie shoot.

The lady was in the middle of a production with her co-actors, when he arrived with a saxophonist and went down on his knees while clutching a ring.

His lover, who totally engrossed in her acting, didn’t know what was going on because she was blindfolded.

READ ALSO

“She said she was coming to your house” –…

I went into ‘runs’ because my boyfriend has never given me a…

She stayed in character and screamed while attempting to flee without noticing her lover on his knees as the blindfold was removed.

Her boyfriend, who remained on his knees throughout the majority of her dramatic performance, was eventually brought to her notice by the actress who was portraying her mother in the film.

The actress covered her lips in disbelief and was moved to tears when she realized what was going on.

The startled woman eventually accepted her boyfriend’s proposal after being serenaded by the saxophone.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays evidence on big…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

“Never thought I’d be married to the devil” – Skales releases…

He wants to take my children and also get child support from me – Korra…

Ifeanyi: The world has moved on so soon – Ruger laments

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man surprises actress girlfriend by proposing to her in the middle of movie…

Blossom Chukwujekwu pens note of gratitude as he clocks new age

Honest man seeks to return N699k that mysteriously appeared in his empty account

Reactions as mad man is seen destroying newly-purchased Toyota (Video)

”I no wan do POS” – Corp members cries out for job as he passes out

Man defrauds company of N2 million to send girlfriend to Dubai, loses her to…

Businessman buys Benz for loyal staff who’s served him for 17 years

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More