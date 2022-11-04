Man surprises actress girlfriend by proposing to her in the middle of movie shoot (Video)

A Nigerian actress was pleasantly shocked when her boyfriend decided to pop the question during a movie shoot.

The lady was in the middle of a production with her co-actors, when he arrived with a saxophonist and went down on his knees while clutching a ring.

His lover, who totally engrossed in her acting, didn’t know what was going on because she was blindfolded.

She stayed in character and screamed while attempting to flee without noticing her lover on his knees as the blindfold was removed.

Her boyfriend, who remained on his knees throughout the majority of her dramatic performance, was eventually brought to her notice by the actress who was portraying her mother in the film.

The actress covered her lips in disbelief and was moved to tears when she realized what was going on.

The startled woman eventually accepted her boyfriend’s proposal after being serenaded by the saxophone.

Watch the video below: