Man tries to jump hotel’s fence after lodging with 2 ladies and buying items worth N85K without paying (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man has been apprehended after attempting to flee from a hotel without paying his bills.

According to reports, the man had lodged into the hotel in Benin, Edo State, and had bought items worth N85,000.

However, he had attempted to flee by jumping the hotel’s fence until he was captured by the security guards.

Viral videos captures the culprit being restricted from leaving the premises by the hotel workers who insisted he settles his bills before taking his leave.

The two ladies he had lodged into the hotel with were also denied exit from the hotel.

An individual who witnessed the incident wrote;

Happened live in a hotel in Benin city, Edo State. This guy carried two girls to lodge in the hotel, bought items worth N85k and didn’t have money to pay. He tried running away by jumping the fence but was caught by the security guard. Na by force to do big boy?”

Watch the video below;

