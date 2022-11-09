Man who budgeted N1m for wedding calls it off because fiancée said ‘it’s too small’

A Nigerian man has allegedly called off his wedding because his fiance objected to the sum he set aside to organize the ceremony.

He disclosed that he had only N1 million for the wedding, but his future wife, who wanted it to be lavish, objected that it was too little.

A Twitter user claimed that the man’s initial budget was lower than that but that he increased it as a result of his in-laws’

His fiancée, however, insisted that N1 million was too small, he called off the wedding and dumped his fiancée.

The Twitter user wrote; ”Heard a gist of this guy that told his babe that he only has ₦1M to spend on their wedding. According to him, he upped the budget to 1M cos the lady’s family were having a bad time financially. But the lady insisted 1M is too small, so the guy cancelled the wedding and japa to UK

Let me add a bit of background so you can see that boys are trying . The would be best man told me his friend initially wanted a very lowkey stuff cos money no too dey and the fact that he’s the only one to shoulder everything.

It was out of i want to satisfy my babe that made him shift ground only for her to say 1m sef no go reach. This is a woman that will not be spending a dime o. Even the schools they applied to for Msc as a means to japa after wedding,it was the guy footing all the bills. You get !”