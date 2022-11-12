Man who spent 12 years getting medical and law degrees set to study accounting

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Ghanaian man who goes by the name Odasani has wowed many netizens as he discloses he has degrees in medicine and law.

The scholar revealed that he had spent 12 years in school studying to be a lawyer and doctor and now is aspiring to also get a degree in accounting.

Odasanii shared a mix of images on his Twitter page, some of which showed him dressed as a doctor and others as a lawyer, to let people know about his achievements.

Celebrating, he wrote;

“It is well with my soul. The Lord has shown me FAVOUR. (Doctor + Lawyer = more than 12 years of intense learning),”

A social media fan who was perplexed by his resolve to pursue an accounting career despite earning two esteemed degrees enquired about his underlying motivations.

@JeSuisMignon__ commented; Dude after all this you’re aspiring to be an accountant??? Lmao what are you looking for??? Tell me the trufffff 😅😅 congratulations btw.

@odasaniipapa replied; Thanks, boss. Whenever I aspire, it means I’ve already started. I was doing it with the law so I need to complete that too soonest. May God help us all…

