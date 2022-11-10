Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

A Nigerian man has allegedly been saved from being poisoned by a female friend, who was exposed after they went to hang out at a hotel.

He brought her to the hotel bar so she could unwind and have a drink, but after they had been there for a while, the hotel manager came up to them and leveled some serious accusations.

The manager accused the woman of poisoning the man’s drink, but the man didn’t believe she would ever do such a thing.

An argument ensued and the girl was asked to take the cup and drink the liquid substance, but she refused.

They eventually took the matter to the manager’s office where a CCTV footage was replayed and they saw what she did.

Things grew intense as the victim wanted to get physical with the lady, but she kept lashing out and acting like she did nothing wrong.

