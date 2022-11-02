Married bank manager chases married man in leaked WhatsApp convo

A Twitter user by the name Gbenga Wemimo has shared chats between a female bank manager and her friend where the lady was seen begging for a relationship despite their marital status.

In the chat, the bank manager acknowledged the fact that they were both married but insisted that she wanted him to be her lover saying

“I know you are married with kids. We are both matured to handle things maturely”, she said.

The male banker was obviously uncomfortable with this suggestion and stopped texting back. When the bank manager noticed this, she queried him for avoiding her.

She said:

“Good afternoon Sir. Atleast you have seen my several calls.

U started avoiding me since the day you know I’m a social media person, and that is the only I have been pestering you so u can understand the fact that i mean no harm. I meet and make friends everyday.”