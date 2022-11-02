Married police officer calls out colleague who assaulted her for rejecting him advances

A married police woman has lamented in a video over her colleague who assaulted her for refusing to agree to his advances.

She revealed that she told him she was married and could not accept the proposal, but the man blatantly refused, obviously ignoring her marital status.

She said he was so angry that he started blackmailing her and disturbing her peace up till the point where he beat her and inflicted injuries in her arms and chest.

“What Is my offense. He now start beating me. He pushed me to the extent, he pushed me to the edge. Look at all my chest, my hand, everywhere injured.”

She added:

“He asked me for us to be friending him. I said no I’m a married woman, I cannot befriend you, he started blackmailing me.”

See video here: