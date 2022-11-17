Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has taken to her Instagram page to extend her condolences to her colleague who lost his son.

Her colleague, Osinachi Apama had lost his 2 year old son after a prolonged illness some weeks after singer Davido lost his first son.

Grieving Mercy Johnson took to her social media page to pray that affliction shall not rise amongst her fellow entertainers again.

She said:

“My prayers are with you at this time brotherly. May we not witness this again Lord please.”

Her fans, colleagues, friends and well wishers have taken to the comments to join her in consoling Osinachi after this terrible loss.

It was confirmed that the father of two daughters and a son lost his son on Tuesday morning, November 15 at a hospital in Owerri.