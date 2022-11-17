TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” –…

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has taken to her Instagram page to extend her condolences to her colleague who lost his son.

Her colleague, Osinachi Apama had lost his 2 year old son after a prolonged illness some weeks after singer Davido lost his first son.

Grieving Mercy Johnson took to her social media page to pray that affliction shall not rise amongst her fellow entertainers again.

READ ALSO

Frustrated lady cries out to husband after her mother-in-law…

Regina Daniels in pain as she shares video of injury her son…

She said:

“My prayers are with you at this time brotherly. May we not witness this again Lord please.” 

Her fans, colleagues, friends and well wishers have taken to the comments to join her in consoling Osinachi after this terrible loss.

It was confirmed that the father of two daughters and a son lost his son on Tuesday morning, November 15 at a hospital in Owerri.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

American lady who claims to be married to Jim Iyke, presents evidence

“I stayed when he had nothing” – Lady shares transformation…

“Korra will defeat her Id!otic husband” – Korra Obidi’s father fumes…

“It’s a new chapter” – Destiny Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze excited as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

“What happened to Ozo?” – WhiteMoney raises concern over condolence message

“Don’t disrespect Zazuu” – Blaqbonez blows hot after…

Uproar as photos from induction of theatre arts students in Nigerian university…

Doctor stunned as he discovers the female corper professing love to him is…

“I wish I can have my own ‘personal girlfriend’ but here in Nigeria we share…

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More