Entertainment
By Shalom

Two young men who pulled over at a stand to request for the services of commercial s*x workers were shocked at the price.

When one of them asked “How far, how much per night?”, one of the ladies blurted out “N500k” sending the young men into shock.

The second lady however quickly said she charges N2500 per night but the young men still tried to negotiate to bring down the price.

One of them then said all he could afford was N1500 but his friend quickly told him to reduce it to N1000 which obviously got the lady very angry.

The lady cussed at them and maintained that her price was N2500 saying “My own is N2500, money no dey una account una dey price olo*ho.”

See video here:

 

