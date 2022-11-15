Moment Tinubu almost said ‘God bless PDP’ during APC Campaign Flag-Off

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), made a verbal slip-up while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Plateau state.

He caused a stir on social media after he almost said ‘God Bless PDP’ as he was addressing supporters at the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos.

Tinubu, who wanted to say ‘God bless APC’ committed a blunder as he ended up saying ‘God bless PD APC’ before correcting himself quickly.

While concluding his speech, Tinubu said: “God bless Nigeria, God bless PD… APC. God bless APC. APC. God bless APC. We will have the victory. God bless you”.

This immediately drew silence from the many spectators who momentarily stopped chanting.

Watch the video below:

