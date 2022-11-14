“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother returning to her ex (Video)

Temi Otedola, a budding actress and the daughter of a billionaire, has made a shocking revelation about her mum, Nana Otedola.

The billionaire’s wife participated in a mother-daughter challenge with Temi Otedola, during which her daughter revealed something new about her.

The two had participated in a quiz game, which expects them to point at the person guilty of a habit.

During the game, Temi Otedola revealed that her mother is likely to return to her ex.

Temi Otedola pointed to her mother when her mother and daughter were asked who was most likely to go back to her ex.

Nana Otedola, on the other hand, was perplexed at her daughter’s revelation as she wore a confused face as to why Temi chose her.

Watch the video below:

This has caused a stir online as many questioned why the mother would return to an ex, when she is married to a billionaire.

One Cyndyoriel wrote, “Which ex be that? Is the mom’s face for me. Even in that woman’s next life, she will not want to go back to her ex

One Real Elohor wrote, “Even billionaire wife is more likely to go back to her ex money is not everything oh

One Candy flox wrote, “Make Otedola wife go back to which ex???

One pretty Marcelina wrote, “Most likely to get back to her Ex. U point ur mum?? Chaaaa….. y’all are pretty tho

One Success Ighalo wrote, “Who’s most likely to get back with their ex and you are pointing at your mom”.