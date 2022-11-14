TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido reportedly weds Chioma Rowland traditionally (Details)

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon…

2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother returning to her ex (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Temi Otedola, a budding actress and the daughter of a billionaire, has made a shocking revelation about her mum, Nana Otedola.

The billionaire’s wife participated in a mother-daughter challenge with Temi Otedola, during which her daughter revealed something new about her.

The two had participated in a quiz game, which expects them to point at the person guilty of a habit.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy calls out mother for shading her fashion sense…

“No billionaire can snatch a woman who genuinely loves her…

During the game, Temi Otedola revealed that her mother is likely to return to her ex.

Temi Otedola pointed to her mother when her mother and daughter were asked who was most likely to go back to her ex.

Nana Otedola, on the other hand, was perplexed at her daughter’s revelation as she wore a confused face as to why Temi chose her.

Watch the video below:

This has caused a stir online as many questioned why the mother would return to an ex, when she is married to a billionaire.

One Cyndyoriel wrote, “Which ex be that? Is the mom’s face for me. Even in that woman’s next life, she will not want to go back to her ex

One Real Elohor wrote, “Even billionaire wife is more likely to go back to her ex money is not everything oh

One Candy flox wrote, “Make Otedola wife go back to which ex???

One pretty Marcelina wrote, “Most likely to get back to her Ex. U point ur mum?? Chaaaa….. y’all are pretty tho

One Success Ighalo wrote, “Who’s most likely to get back with their ex and you are pointing at your mom”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido reportedly weds Chioma Rowland traditionally (Details)

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon Ifedi

2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted she signs off…

“Any relationship that’s real will not be perfect” –…

Mr Ibu’s daughter announces end of her marriage, reveals why she ended…

Bolanle Ninalowo gifts wife mansion for 18th wedding anniversary

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Woman who snatched her best friend’s husband gets dumped by him after giving…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother…

“Guys in their 30s are showing us pepper” – Uriel Oputa says she is…

29-year-old man goes emotional after parents sold properties to send him and his…

Man in pain as friend sells off N4 million car which he gifted him

“She must be a great teacher” – Heartwarming moment pupils…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until they get married…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More