“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she called him a mummy’s boy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Burna Boy has replied his ex, Stefflon Don after she referred to him as a mummy’s boy.

It would be recalled that the British singer had taken to her TikTok page to throw shades at guys who claim that they’re real men, but are in fact, a mama’s boy.

A video making the rounds which had captured Burna Boy’s ex dancing was captioned: “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy.”

Burna Boy who is frequently in the company of his mother, Bose Ogulu, who also doubles as his manager, decided to serve her a reply.

The African giant, as he’s called, took to his Instagram page to advise her to move on.

See his post below:

