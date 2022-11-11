“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she called him a mummy’s boy

Popular singer, Burna Boy has replied his ex, Stefflon Don after she referred to him as a mummy’s boy.
It would be recalled that the British singer had taken to her TikTok page to throw shades at guys who claim that they’re real men, but are in fact, a mama’s boy.
A video making the rounds which had captured Burna Boy’s ex dancing was captioned: “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy.”
Burna Boy who is frequently in the company of his mother, Bose Ogulu, who also doubles as his manager, decided to serve her a reply.
The African giant, as he’s called, took to his Instagram page to advise her to move on.
See his post below:
