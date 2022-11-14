TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine Okafor has called off things with her lover of nine months.

Recall that the duo met on TikTok and dated each other online till he traveled down to Nigeria to see her and proposed to her after a few days.

Although the rush was quite unnatural, Jasmine claimed they were truly in love and more so, she had her father, Mr Ibu’s blessings.

Things have taken an ugly twist as Jasmine revealed that she has just discovered that her partner is divorced and even has 3 grown kids.

She said:

“A foundation built upon a tiny lie can’t stand! I love how you loved me but hate how you never mentioned your divorce not kids to me.”

 

