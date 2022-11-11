Mum shares sad story after losing her 3 daughter to flood

A lady named Hollie Morrison on TikTok has shared a heartbreaking story of how she lost her three children to flood.

She narrated that they had just said their good nights and gone to bed not knowing it was the last.

In her words:

“Let me tell you my story. 12th of April 2022, 3 of my daughters died through flood. They were washed away without a trace. The evening of the 11th we said our goodnights and our lives not knowing that was the last.

I’m not here for pity. Their bodies were never recovered for three full months. 4th month we recovered Tammy’s remains. My 2 were never found until today. The moral of this message is please hold your kids dearly. I’m broken but I’m at peace. Knowing our last conversations was only love. Please be kind to others. You never know what they going through.”

