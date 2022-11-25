TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Mum shares video of little daughter’s reaction as she arrives her school to pick her up

A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her baby‘s sweet reaction everytime she visits her school to pick her up.

In the video, she flaunted the school environment whilst talking about her baby’s excitement.

In her words,

“so watch how my baby gets excited anytime I go pick her up from school we are actually going for a birthday photo shoots so I decided to go earlier to pick up from a play group. So here is the nursery section so I’m on my way to a class so here is my daughter, Amarachi.”

A lot of cyber citizens found the video lovely while some said it is so wrong to put a child’s school on social media.

Ijeoma wrote, “soo sweet of her🥰🥰 please do not record other children its not allowed because those parents did not give consent.”

Jeremie said, “Rich kids, me i will go home alone my mama no get time to come pick anyone o.”

Watch video below:

@sommysommy17

How my baby gets excited whenever I go pick her from school..💕💕💕🥰😘

♬ original sound – Sommy

