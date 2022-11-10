TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes…

BBNaija’s Tega and Emmanuel set tongues wagging as their bedroom…

A prominent lawyer told me Ifeanyi is alive – Kemi Olunloyo…

My children will stay with my grandparents so I can have s*x with my husband” – Janemena

Entertainment
By Shalom

Dancer Janemena shared a video of herself dancing with her pregnancy and pointing out why her children will live with their grandparents.

She stressed that she would like to remain very s*xually active with her husband and wouldn’t want her children to hear her screaming at night.

She stated that her children must live with their grandparents so that she will not have to keep her voice down in her husband’s house.

READ ALSO

Nigerian singer, Simi melts hearts as she sings with…

“I no do again” – University student quits…

In the video she was seen dancing energetically despite her pregnancy, swaying her hips almost exactly as she did when she was not yet pregnant.

The caption of the video read:

“My kids will Sha be living with their grandparents, cos me I can’t be m**ning silently in my own husband’s house abeg.”

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes wild…

BBNaija’s Tega and Emmanuel set tongues wagging as their bedroom moment surfaces

A prominent lawyer told me Ifeanyi is alive – Kemi Olunloyo claims

“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question Regina…

Lady shares video of her mother’s reaction after she took her N2 million…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

“I spend at least two million on life problems everyday” – Ashmusy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Little girl tackles teacher who asked her not to use lipgloss in school (Video)

My children will stay with my grandparents so I can have s*x with my…

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

39-year-old mentally challenged woman sets 2-storey-building ablaze

Lady alights from cab, jumps into third mainland bridge lagoon

Tboss shades Ashmusy for claiming to spend N2 million daily

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More