My children will stay with my grandparents so I can have s*x with my husband” – Janemena

Dancer Janemena shared a video of herself dancing with her pregnancy and pointing out why her children will live with their grandparents.

She stressed that she would like to remain very s*xually active with her husband and wouldn’t want her children to hear her screaming at night.

She stated that her children must live with their grandparents so that she will not have to keep her voice down in her husband’s house.

In the video she was seen dancing energetically despite her pregnancy, swaying her hips almost exactly as she did when she was not yet pregnant.

The caption of the video read:

“My kids will Sha be living with their grandparents, cos me I can’t be m**ning silently in my own husband’s house abeg.”

See video here: