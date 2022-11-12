“My DM is full of people sending me bills because I said I spend N2 million daily” – Ashmusy cries out

After claiming to spend 2 million naira per day on her bills, popular comedian Ashmusy cried out about the number of messages she is receiving from people asking her to handle their bills.

The influencer bemoaned the blocking of important business messages by messages from supplicants asking for various things on her Instagram page.

She threatened to block anyone who comes to her DM begging since her initial claim of spending 2 million a day was just a hyperbole.

In her words; “Please it’s enough honestly, My dm is just full of people sending me their bills since I spend 2m daily .. What manner of illiteracy is this ??

You don’t know what hyperbole is???

Or you don’t have enough humor to recognize a joke or understand the statement ?

Una leave message wey I Dey try pass go dey twist my words to something else, I wanted to totally ignore sef but the dms are crazy, blocking important business messages , stop that nonsense, I’m a business woman and don’t have time for your rubbish pls

Any single more dm I see concerning that nonsense , I’ll block you immediately and delete your life out of my dm.. you too rest”