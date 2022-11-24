“My dreams always come to pass” — Mercy Eke says as she reveals winner of 2023 presidential election

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, a well-known reality star, reveals a dream she had about the candidate who won the 2023 presidential election.

The BBNaija ex-housemate took to Twitter to share her dream about the forthcoming election while emphasizing how frequently her dreams come true.

According to Mercy‘s dream, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi will emerge as the winner of the election. She urged people to push and pray harder.

“I had a dream peter OBI won the 2023 presidential election 🙏🏾 my dreams always comes to pass, is possible guys,. We can do this. P O is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again🙏🏾,” she wrote.

See her post below:

