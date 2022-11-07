My fiancé’s sister and I did ‘runs’ in the past – Scared lady cries out for advice

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady who is set to tie the conjugal knot with the love of her life in a quandary which could result to the wedding not holding.

She admitted that she and her future husband’s sister had been in to “hookup” and that she now feels frightened and threatened by her.

In a bid to get an advice on what she should do – whether or not to reveal her secret past to her future husband – the lady took her dilemma to social media to solicit advice.

The embattled woman claims that although her wedding is set for December, she is terrified that her sister-in-law would reveal their secret.

In her words, she:

“I’m wedding by Dec and I’m threatened by his sister cos we once run hookup together”.

