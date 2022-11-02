TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

James Brown’s younger sister, Gracious Brown’s boyfriend has come out to acknowledge that he’s being fed by Gracious Brown.

He slammed trolls who tried to mock him for accepting to be fed by his woman and said that if it was easy, then other women should do same for their men.

He said:

“Na Gracious Brown dey feed me. Yes! Na Gracious Brown dey feed me she’s doing everything for me. You as a lady, if you try am within three days you go broke but gracious Brown she dey do everything for me. If e dey easy make you go do an for your boyfriend if you no go broke. If I read every she’s doing for me. And me sef, if I have, I’m doing for her. I love her so much. The love I have for her is natural love so you guys stop coming to my comment section to say rubbish.”

Gracious Brown also added:

“They said off comment section make you no go dey stress yourself.”

See video here:

