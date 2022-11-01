“My greatest testimony yet” – Lady narrates how her kidneys became functional again without dialysis (Video)

A young woman explains how her two failing kidneys started functioning normally without the need for dialysis as she gives testimony to the grace of God in her life.

The lady said that what had initially started as malaria in October had instead turned out to be end-stage kidney failure.

After the diagnosis, medical treatments to address the issue had started, and a catheter was placed to her neck in order to clear her blood four times per week.

She admitted that despite feeling mentally and physically exhausted and worn out, she nevertheless managed to praise God.

She started significantly dropping weight 23 days after hospitalization. Doctors informed her that her kidneys had recovered nicely and had miraculously healed.

Watch the video below;