TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over…

My Ibu’s daughter shares heartwarming love story with American lover

Entertainment
By Shalom

Chioma Jasmin Okafor, foster daughter of veteran actor, Mr Ibu, has announced that she met her partner on TikTok and he proposed after 4 days.

She narrated how he flew all the way down to meet her and popped the question just after 4 days.

Netizens took to the comments to express themselves as some showed surprise that social media love still exists.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Timi Dakolo shares his chat with daughter, Zoe

I don’t cook for my husband – Regina Daniels

Some also went ahead to narrate how they met their partners on several social media platforms.

Some of the comments read:

@ag bby🥰🥰🥰: “so internet love is really working.if I catch one person eeh me I love ooh😊😊.”

@Chidinma Onyedikachi: “biko who is the video person because na dat day single life go pain of you are single.”

See full video here:

@ladyjasminec

Did you enjoy our love story! Thank you @tiktok @tiktok_nigeria @tiktokusa4u for bringing us together! True love exits

♬ original sound – Dj feezy

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

I don’t cook for my husband – Regina Daniels

“After this one, I no do again” — Pregnant woman tears up over labour pain…

Late Ifeanyi Adeleke’s autopsy result surfaces

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

My Ibu’s daughter shares heartwarming love story with American lover

Man storms wedding with over 20 cows to gift his wife

Phyna ecstatic as she bags endorsement with luxury skincare brand (Video)

Nigerian lady gives husband expensive gifts everyday until his birthday (Video)

Lady calls out BBNaija’s Eric for scamming her of N5.3m and using the money to…

Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she caught him with…

Reactions as Timi Dakolo shares his chat with daughter, Zoe

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More