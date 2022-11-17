My lover is not a married man – Actress Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo recently shared a video via her Instagram page, appreciating her mystery lover whom she says is an Igbo man.

In the heartwarming video, she danced to a love song while looking all glammed up.

“Thanks Obim for loving me so much & lifting up my spirit. Chai this yoruba girl’s heart has finally been captured by an Igbo man 😊”, she said in her caption.

She appreciated this mystery Igbo lover for lifting up her spirit and told the world that her heart has been captured by this man.

Netizens are itching to know who it is as they congratulated her alongside her colleagues.

When asked if he was married, Iyabo Ojo debunked such speculations via her comments section.

See video here: