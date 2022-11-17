TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” –…

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

American lady who claims to be married to Jim Iyke, presents…

My lover is not a married man – Actress Iyabo Ojo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo recently shared a video via her Instagram page, appreciating her mystery lover whom she says is an Igbo man.

In the heartwarming video, she danced to a love song while looking all glammed up.

“Thanks Obim for loving me so much & lifting up my spirit. Chai this yoruba girl’s heart has finally been captured by an Igbo man 😊”, she said in her caption.

READ ALSO

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy…

Frustrated lady cries out to husband after her mother-in-law…

She appreciated this mystery Igbo lover for lifting up her spirit and told the world that her heart has been captured by this man.

Netizens are itching to know who it is as they congratulated her alongside her colleagues.

When asked if he was married, Iyabo Ojo debunked such speculations via her comments section.

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

American lady who claims to be married to Jim Iyke, presents evidence

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

“I stayed when he had nothing” – Lady shares transformation…

“Korra will defeat her Id!otic husband” – Korra Obidi’s father fumes…

“It’s a new chapter” – Destiny Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze excited as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

My lover is not a married man – Actress Iyabo Ojo

Lady shows off boyfriend selling akara, sends message to those dating yahoo boys…

“God, is this heaven?” – Nigerian lady in disbelief as she sees snow for the…

Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at concert in New York…

Portable sacks all his studio staff for making only N7k in a month

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

“What happened to Ozo?” – WhiteMoney raises concern over condolence message

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More