TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money…

“My mummy is jealous o” – Little girl screams as she plays with dad at an event (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Ghanaian mother identified as Nushy hills has shared a funny video of the moment her daughter accused her of being jealous.

In the video, the little girl was spotted playing with her father when she turned to her mother, saying she was jealous of them.

Her mother denied the allegations vehemently and kept repeating, “I’m not jealous oo.”

READ ALSO

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” –…

Reacting to this, netizens agreed with the duo against the mother and outrightly said she was jealous.

@succexxphil: “This girl is so cute and her laughter is so sweet 🥰.
But from your voice, mama we know you’re jealous 😂😂.”

@mariekelly4: “Kendra is her dada’s copy and paste. May God bless your family. Happy Sunday.”

@perp_enyo: “I can feel the jealousy in your voice madam don’t forget she’s the main side chick😂😂😂😂😂.”

@m_bentuma55:”Congratulations😌you’re now a second wife😌😂.”

Watch video below:

@nushy_hills

Replying to @Mary Ogechi see how she was shouting for everyone to hear that I am jealous 🙄🙄🙄🙄

♬ Mi Amor (feat. Jovial) – Marioo

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

Lady creates scene as husband tries to flee with their kids after dumping her…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Photos and videos from actress Rita Dominic’s white wedding

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“My mummy is jealous o” – Little girl screams as she plays…

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

Destined kids’ Rejoice Iwueze shares first video after marriage

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

“She’s making me very proud” – Yul Edochie lavishes praises on…

“Women are not scarce; any lady demanding money from you isn’t…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More