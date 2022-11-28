“My mummy is jealous o” – Little girl screams as she plays with dad at an event (Video)

A Ghanaian mother identified as Nushy hills has shared a funny video of the moment her daughter accused her of being jealous.

In the video, the little girl was spotted playing with her father when she turned to her mother, saying she was jealous of them.

Her mother denied the allegations vehemently and kept repeating, “I’m not jealous oo.”

Reacting to this, netizens agreed with the duo against the mother and outrightly said she was jealous.

@succexxphil: “This girl is so cute and her laughter is so sweet 🥰.

But from your voice, mama we know you’re jealous 😂😂.”

@mariekelly4: “Kendra is her dada’s copy and paste. May God bless your family. Happy Sunday.”

@perp_enyo: “I can feel the jealousy in your voice madam don’t forget she’s the main side chick😂😂😂😂😂.”

@m_bentuma55:”Congratulations😌you’re now a second wife😌😂.”

