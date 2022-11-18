My parents rejected my child’s father – Single mother cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A single mother has broken down in tears after her parents rejected her child’s father because he’s a mechanic.

The sad lady confessed her undying love for her child’s father and revealed how her parents insisted that they wanted better for her.

In her words:

“I am in a relationship for two years and I have given birth but my both parents want me to leave my child for my man and come back to them because my man is a mechanic.

“He is not as rich as they want and now my man’s family wants to marry me officially but my parents would not give their consent. I am scared I might lose him. I love him.”

See post below:

