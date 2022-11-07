My video got 1 million views but only 6 people helped me – Ailing man who tattooed Bobrisky

A fan of popular crossdresser, Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye who said he contracted a deadly disease by drawing a tattoo, has cried out again.

TheinfoNG reported earlier that the young man known as Lord Caster cried out for help, saying he suffers from a strange ailment as a result of complications from the tattoo of Bobrisky he drew on his arm.

He has yet again gone online to reveal that very few people offered to help him weeks after his video went viral.

Lord Caster lamented that his video got 1 million views but only six people helped him with donations.

The young man wondered why it was difficult for well-meaning individuals to offer his support and assistance.

According to the young man, he thought he was recovering because for sometime he was eating good food, but the situation seems to have worsened.

He made a fresh appeal to Nigerians to come to his aid because he has been abandoned.

Watch him speak below: