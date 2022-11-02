“Never thought I’d be married to the devil” – Skales releases diss track against wife as he continues to mourn his mum

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Skales has released a diss track against his wife, Hasanity whom he appears to be having marital conflict with.

It would be recalled that the singer had taken to his social media to solicit for prayers from Nigerians over his mental health.

He had also advised people to ensure that they never marry a partner who is heartless.

In a new video shared on his Instagram page, the singer shared a snipped of his new music wherein he sang that he never thought he would be married to the devil.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, chitaoxe1l wrote: “This is deep”

uchemaduagwu wrote: ” Dear Skales, this is so wrong, you no fit even wait till after Divorce before doing this? This is going too far”

mrxavierighorodje wrote: “Hurting people hurt others. Drop phone, go and heal. Noooo.. you enter studio.”

