New photos of baby whose hand was amputated after getting assaulted by dad

New photos of baby Miracle whose hand was amputated after his father beat him with a plastic hanger for disturbing his sleep have been released online.

The 2-month-old baby who sustained serious injuries lost his hand to amputation because the doctors didn’t have a choice.

On Thursday, November 3, the first lady of Imo state, Chioma Uzodinma, paid a visit to Miracle and his mother at the federal medical center.

She stated that the police have issued a warrant of arrest for Amatobi so he can face the full wrath of the law although he still can’t be found.

The pictures recently released shows that Baby Miracle is doing very well and will be discharged as soon as he’s certified medically fit.