Nigerian big boy arrested for trying to abscond without paying his bill at hotel

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has been nabbed at an hotel in Edo, Benin for trying to escape after he was billed N85k.

He reportedly brought in two ladies and was caught by the security guard while he was trying to jump over the hotel’s fence.

Reacting to the video shared on social media, a lady said, “There’s levels to this fake life of a thing LOL, if na some wey sabi the parole, them go pass gateman front with fake calls even drop 1k for am, give am one or two format lol😂, the lady in the background say and na fine boy o😂, make una beat am well well sha.”

Busolami wrote, “don’t go beyond your means, e fit be say he dey expect money like that, thinking let me enjoy life before money show and the money no show now see embarrassment.”

Kinghashthattag wrote, “the problem for me isn’t him trying to abscond without paying by jumping over the fence… It’s trying to jump over the fence while wearing those tight jeans…. Poor planning, poor execution. He should have worn gym clothes at least…. See how humble he looks😢😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #poorplanningPoorexecution.”

Roz wrote, “and someone will say there’s no spirit behind all this things! whether you like it or not there are bad spirits that influence people to do things, even when they know it’s not beneficial yet they find themselves doing it.”

Watch video below:

