Nigerian father goes emotional as he receives surprise package from his children on his birthday

A lady identified as roselaita has shared the moment she and her siblings surprised her dad with a food banquet on his birthday.

Although they faced some challenges in organizing the surprise, it was still successful as they were able to put beams of smiles on his face which was their goal.

In her words:

“Surprise package for my dad we had to wait for him to be back from church. Around 1, we called, got ready and start moving to his place he was taking so much time to come and open the gate. Finally came out. Ask him to go inside that I want to get something from the car.

Birthday boy ran inside and changed, almost cried when he saw the food tray. He kept saying that it means he’ll live long. He prayed. We made him smile and that was the goal.”

Reacting to this,

@judypearl15 said, “Awww 🥺 Thank you so much for this🥰 may God bless you for putting a smile on his face🥰🙏 I wish him long life and prosperity in good health 🙏🎉.”

Watch video below: