TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

Nigerian father goes emotional as he receives surprise package from his children on his birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian father goes emotional as he receives surprise package from his children on his birthday

A lady identified as roselaita has shared the moment she and her siblings surprised her dad with a food banquet on his birthday.

Although they faced some challenges in organizing the surprise, it was still successful as they were able to put beams of smiles on his face which was their goal.

READ ALSO

Ebuka Uchendu’s wife wakes up to a ‘nice’ bank alert from…

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take…

In her words:

Surprise package for my dad we had to wait for him to be back from church. Around 1, we called, got ready and start moving to his place he was taking so much time to come and open the gate. Finally came out. Ask him to go inside that I want to get something from the car.

Birthday boy ran inside and changed, almost cried when he saw the food tray. He kept saying that it means he’ll live long. He prayed. We made him smile and that was the goal.”

Reacting to this,

@judypearl15 said, “Awww 🥺 Thank you so much for this🥰 may God bless you for putting a smile on his face🥰🙏 I wish him long life and prosperity in good health 🙏🎉.”

Watch video below:

@roselaita

Replying to @Judy pearl #fyp

♬ Happy Birthday – Simi & Adekunle Gold & Deja

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian father goes emotional as he receives surprise package from his children…

“I no fit pay 1naira” – Okada rider dragged to court after…

“I have failed as a wife if my husband can still walk on our wedding…

“No be me give you belle” – Female student says after fighting with…

“I’m tired of being single” – Wizkid cries out, says he…

“Controlling my emotions” – Jada Pollock reacts after Wizkid said…

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More