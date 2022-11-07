TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over…

Nigerian lady gives husband expensive gifts everyday until his birthday (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has set media agog as she surprises her husband with various gifts in the days leading up to his birthday.

She began giving him gifts a few days before his birthday and continued doing so every day until it arrived.

Every time she gave her spouse a different gift, the woman recorded his response.

READ ALSO

“I’ve never witnessed nor believed it” – Mum heartbroken…

“She said she was coming to your house” –…

A bracelet, boxes of shoes, clothes, alcohol, a new iPhone, a MacBook, and a variety of other items are among the gifts.

The man was amazed every time he received something, and he only used a few exclamation points to emphasize it.

In the video she shared, her husband made the decision to try on some of the clothes he had gotten, but his wife continued to give him new ones.

He took her by the hand to go inside when he felt the need to show his appreciation, but she mockingly answered, “Help me, dey don dey carry me go where I no know.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

I don’t cook for my husband – Regina Daniels

“After this one, I no do again” — Pregnant woman tears up over labour pain…

Late Ifeanyi Adeleke’s autopsy result surfaces

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Phyna ecstatic as she bags endorsement with luxury skincare brand (Video)

Nigerian lady gives husband expensive gifts everyday until his birthday (Video)

Lady calls out BBNaija’s Eric for scamming her of N5.3m and using the money to…

Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she caught him with…

Reactions as Timi Dakolo shares his chat with daughter, Zoe

“Peter Obi is our Moses” – Nigerian celebrities, others react…

“People with nothing have more negative opinion” – Judy Austin lambastes critics

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More