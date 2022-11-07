Nigerian lady gives husband expensive gifts everyday until his birthday (Video)

A Nigerian lady has set media agog as she surprises her husband with various gifts in the days leading up to his birthday.

She began giving him gifts a few days before his birthday and continued doing so every day until it arrived.

Every time she gave her spouse a different gift, the woman recorded his response.

A bracelet, boxes of shoes, clothes, alcohol, a new iPhone, a MacBook, and a variety of other items are among the gifts.

The man was amazed every time he received something, and he only used a few exclamation points to emphasize it.

In the video she shared, her husband made the decision to try on some of the clothes he had gotten, but his wife continued to give him new ones.

He took her by the hand to go inside when he felt the need to show his appreciation, but she mockingly answered, “Help me, dey don dey carry me go where I no know.”

Watch the video below: