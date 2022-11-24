TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A young lady who goes by the name Tereza Rufus was surprised by a marriage proposal from her boyfriend while out on a date at a restaurant.

She requested a plate of noodles, but instead received a plate with the words “Will You Marry Me” scrawled over it in ketchup.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the woman was seen waiting for her order when a server handed a covered plate and a flower.

When she opened it, she understood that her boyfriend had planned the proposal in collaboration with the establishment.

She didn’t appear thrilled or jump in excitement because she was so taken aback by what she was seeing that it appeared to be a joke.

Tereza was grinning and unsure if it was actually a marriage proposal when her man got down on one knee and pulled out a ring.

She wrote;

“I ordered for noodles and i got this ❤️❤️❤️💯💯 am so happy guys 😇😇😇”

Watch the video below;

@terezarufus

I ordered for noodles and i got this ❤️❤️❤️💯💯 am so happy guys 😇😇😇

♬ Cough (Odo) – Kizz Daniel & EMPIRE

 

