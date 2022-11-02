Nigerian lady seeks advice after finding female underwear in her husband’s car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A married woman has taken to social media to share the item she found in her husband’s car that makes her suspect him.

She revealed that she had found a woman’s underwear in her husband’s car and decided to share an image of it and the exact spot she found it.

The embattled wife revealed that the discovery had left her confused as she doesn’t know what to do.

She queried whether she should comfort her partner about it or to reveal the discovery to his sister.

Please advise me. See what I found inside my husband’s car. I don’t know if I should confront him or should show his brothers and sisters,” she wrote.

mr.bekyzz; Car wash people & their wahala 😢😢

naija_fashiondesigners; It might not be what you think..it might even be a setup. You never know. Just don’t draw conclusions yet

shemisjewelry; You “confronted” us with it despite the fact that it’s none of our business! Why can’t you confront him- the owner of the mess? This is unfair😂😂

uchemaduagwu; Na the Car wash people get am, let us stop assuming things, your husband is faithful and loyal like Yoyoyo

fashion_magicblog; Talk to him about it but there are some women that will see things like this and will believe it was done by somebody or someone kept it there, this is the kind of trust marriages needs

