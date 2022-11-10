Nigerian singer, Simi was spotted in an adorable video singing along with her little baby Deja to one of her old hit songs.

She was vibing to one of her popular love songs, ‘Love don’t care’ while her baby girl sang along.

She sang:

“Love don’t care..”

And her daughter replied

“Who you be, where you come from…”

The video caused a stir on the internet as netizens gushed over the cute duo.

It was obvious that baby Deja loved music just like her parents, Simi and Adekunle Gold and some netizens suggested that she might be taking after them in the line of music.

As young as she is, she already sounds like her mother and there was an obvious bond between the mother and child as they sang to each other lovingly.

