Nigerians should clap for us, being a celebrity is high maintenance – Tacha (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has said that being a celebrity demands high maintenance.

She made the claim in a video that was shared on social media, pointing out that she spends a lot of money on it and does it better than some of her contemporaries.

Tacha asserts that people should be aware of the lengths they will go to in order to live up to celebrity expectations.

She described being questioned about her stay in Dubai by an immigration officer at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The former Big Brother Naija participant claimed that the immigration official was startled when she admitted that she had spent a month living opulently in Dubai.

The self-proclaimed first lady of Port Harcourt claimed that after telling the officer that she was an influencer, she was still unsure of how she could support her way of life.

